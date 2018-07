Get your kicks

Posted on July 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Like a mix tape come to life, the Transcendence Theatre Company’s third summer show, “Shall We Dance,” pairs gorgeous pop and Broadway vocals to dance styles ranging from tango to swing.

The match of talent (Broadway and national touring professionals) and setting (outdoor majesty of the Jack London Park stage — is likewise show-stopping. Weekend shows, Aug. 3 to Aug. 19. $45-$85. Bestnightever.org.