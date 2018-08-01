TONIGHT: Sonoma throws a party

Posted on August 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s a free party on the Plaza, and the everybody — as in the entire town — is invited. The annual Sonoma City Party rolls out on Thursday evening, August 2, with three live bands.

The opening act will be the Straw Wattles, followed by the international sound of Freddy Clark and Wobbly World (pictured). Closing the show will be Angie Byrd and Friends, with pop hits perfect for dancing under the summer night sky.

Bring along your picnic blankets, folding camp tables and chairs, picnic supplies, warm clothing, a flashlight, dancing shoes and you’re all set. Onsite food options will be offered by Knights of Columbus, Soroptimists, and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, with paella, sausage sandwiches, deli sandwiches, hot dogs, and a variety of cookies, cakes and pies.

Cold brew and wine will be poured by local Native Sons of the Golden West and American Veterans (AMVETS). This year’s brews and wine have been generously donated by Lagunitas brewing company, Highway 12 Winery, Gloria Ferrer Winery, Leese- Fitch Winery and Dirty Pond Winery. Proceeds will go directly to the Native Sons of the Golden West and AMVETS.

All party goers are encouraged to bring their refillable water bottles from home, ice cold water will be provided for hydration.