Who’s your muse?

Posted on August 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A muse is your source of inspiration. Throughout history, people have turned to the seven Greek muses to inspire them. Today, however, we’re less traditional. Author Stephen King’s muse, for instance, is a cigar chomping weird little dude who lives in the basement. George Lucas’s muse is an Alaskan Malamute.

The Sonoma Community Center, which, itself is a source of inspiration for artists and potters, musicians and thespians around the Valley, has an annual tradition of choosing a local notable as its muse and then celebrating him or her with a big party. That has been a local must-have ticket since 2006.

“The muses have always played a role in Valley of the Moon mythology,” explains Margaret Hatcher who, herself, has played a leading role at the Community Center for more than ten years. “The first Muse was Jack London,” but we had others who weren’t as famous but still movers-and-shakers in the Valley.”

This year, The Sonoma Community Center has named Steve and Holly Kyle as this year’s Muse. The dynamic couple exemplifies the center’s mission of brightening lives through the arts, education and community-centered activities

“Steve and Holly exemplify what it takes to build a community like this Valley we call home,” said John Gurney, the center’s executive director. “The Sonoma Community Center will be celebrating the Kyles with a party for everyone to come and honor these community leaders. A party we hope is like no other in terms of community spirit and passion.”

The event is set for Saturday evening, August 11.

“By supporting the Kyles, you will be supporting the Sonoma Community Center. Adding your presence and your voice to saluting the Kyles who have made a lifetime here by helping, leading, giving, volunteering and showing all of us that anything is possible if you just put your mind to it,” Gurney said.

Past Muse honorees include Alma Spreckles, James D. Zellerbach, Nicholas Carriger, Count Agostón Haraszthy, Chuck Williams, Mary Ellen Pleasant and Jack Lundgren.

For more information about the ticketed event, contact sonomacommunitycenter.org or call the office at 938-4626, Ext. 1.