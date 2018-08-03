Mendocino fire: mandatory evacuation order

Posted on August 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

From Cal Fire at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, August 3

**URGENT MESSAGE** EVACUATION ORDERS – MENDOCINO COUNTY

Mandatory Evacuation Order – Cow Mountain Area of Mendocino County (South of SR-20, west of the Mendocino/Lake County line, east of the intersection of North Cow Mountain Road and the Cow Mountain Access Road, and north of the current fire perimeter of the River Fire )

Evacuation Warning – East Ukiah Valley Area (south of SR-20, east of the east side of Lake Mendocino and east of the Russian River, north of Yokayo Rancheria Road, and west of the intersection of North Cow Mountain Road and Cow Mountain Access Road)