Skits under the stars

Posted on August 7, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Wednesday, August 8: ‘Skits Under the Stars’

An open mic night presented by the award-winning Transcendence Theatre Company. Past events have featured a variety of acts including tap dancing, juggling wine bottles, American standards at the piano, original songs on guitar, poetry readings and even a hula hoop contest.

All ages welcome. Food and wine available for purchase. Sign up on site at 6 p.m.. Free. 7 p.m. Gloria Ferrer Caves and Vineyards, 23555 Highway 121, Bestnightever.org.