Fair to midway

Posted on August 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma County Fair, daily through August 12, combines the traditional (livestock exhibits, pie contest, flower show) with a carnival (White Water Flume, Century Wheel), headline concerts (Sawyer Brown) and heaping mounds of deep-fried food.

Horse racing, Destruction Derby, Elvis contest, daily parade, family performers and much more. Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $7-$13 admission, rides extra. Sonomacountyfair.com.