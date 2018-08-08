Gorin not true to campaign promise

Posted on August 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Prior to the last election for First District Supervisor, I was on a committee of five from the Sonoma County Democratic Club. We interviewed all candidates running for the position.

We directly asked Susan Gorin what she thought of marijuana and where she thought it should be cultivated in Sonoma County for commercial businesses.

Her reply: She thought it should be grown in industrial, self-contained areas and not in rural residential neighborhoods. Do your research. Susan Gorin has not kept her campaign promise as to where commercial marijuana should be cultivated.

Carol Smith, Santa Rosa