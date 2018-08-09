Fun stuff this weekend

Posted on August 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Two Gentlemen of Verona”

Fri. Aug 10 – Sun. Aug 19. Kate Kennedy’s Avalon Players bring the bard back to the Buena Vista Winery for the outdoor production of Shakespeare’s comedy. Wednesdays-Sunday. 7 p.m. $20-$30. 18000 Old Winery Rd., Sonoma. Cellarpass.com.

“Shall We Dance”

The Broadway Under the Stars summer season presents an all-new production of show tunes, pop hits and killer dance moves. Transcendence Theatre’s Broadway-level talent (and great live band) deliver a memorable evening; the open-air setting, with mountain vineyards as a backdrop, is equally dramatic. Show at 7:30, food trucks and picnicking at 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Jack London State Park, Glen Ellen. $45-$150. Bestnightever.com

Friday, August 10

“Jews, Blues & Sufi”

Impresario Ken Brown presents “an exquisite blend of the improvised music of the spiritual East and the freedom of the Jazz groove,” with Sukhawat Ali Khan, Earl Blue, Steve Shain & Gurdeep Hira Singh, Hebrew chants, Native American flute and more. 8 p.m. $10-$15. Springs Community Hall, 18627 Sonoma Hwy. 707.938.8623. [email protected]

Saturday, August 11

At the observatory

The Robert Ferguson Observatory, high atop Sonoma Valley in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, hosts two public viewings: from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the experts share safe views of the Sun, then, from 8 p.m. to midnight, the mighty telescopes are trained on stars far more distant. $3 per adult, kids free. $8 parking per car. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. Rfo.org.

Carneros Wine Tasting & Cornhole Tournament

In a gorgeous estate garden setting, a tasting of Carneros all-star wineries (including Saintsbury, Bouchaine and Shug) and community cornhole tournament to benefit the Carneros and Schell-Vista Fire Departments. 4-6 pm. $40. ZD Carneros Estate, 1080 Cuttings Wharf Road. Carneros.com

Saturday, August 18

Luau and Pig Roast

Sonoma Moose Lodge’s annual California Luau, with Hawaiian-style buffet, the Hula Mai Dancers and the dance band Ten Foot Tone. 4-11 p.m. $40 donation. 20580 Broadway. 707.996.3877.

Summer campfire sing-a-long

Gather ‘round the campfire in this historic setting. Join in the fun with a short talk, songs and, of course, a marshmallow roast. All ages welcome. Free. 7-8 p.m. Sonoma Barracks Courtyard, 36 E. Spain St. 707.938.9547.

Sunday, August 12

Zinfandel Festival

An afternoon of wine tasting — specifically, all variations on the Zinfandel varietal — with over 50 different Sonoma-area wineries, hosted by Zinfandel Advocates and Producers (ZAP). Food truck on site. 3 to 5 p.m. $30-$35. Cline Cellars, 24737 Arnold Dr., Sonoma.