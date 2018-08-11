This month’s visual arts scene

Posted on August 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The visual arts scene for August

By Jackie Lee

ArtEscape

August 2 through October 13: Through a grant provided by The Creative Sonoma Arts Response Grants for Organizations, ArtEscape produced a series of collaborative art and writing events in recognition of the community’s resilience and spirit. Painted birdhouses and written notes will be displayed in front of ArtEscape on Highway 12, then distributed during a celebration on October 13. The first two creative sessions are August 2 and August 10.

August 9 and 30, 1:30 to 5:30: Encaustic Open Studio.

August 19, 12 to 4: The Magic of Art and Community open house milestone celebration. Since 2012 over 10,000 participants have attended visual arts programs at ArtEscape. A free community event to say thank you, with arts presentations, live entertainment, food and refreshments, activities for all ages, silent auction and raffle.

August 19, 12 to 4: Opening Reception for Springs Creative exhibition by Sonoma Valley artists.

August 23, 6 to 9: Paint Along with Bob Ross, presented by Fine Line Art & Frame.

August 31: Hand Lettering: Introduction to Modern Calligraphy for Teens, sponsored by the Rose Marie Piper Foundation.

17474 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma. 707.938.5551. Artescapesonoma.org.

Arts Guild of Sonoma

Continuing its 41st year of continuous operation as an arts cooperative, Guild members now total 42. New art is installed every month. The Featured Artist in August is Andrea Patri, creator of playful jewelry.

140 E Napa St, Sonoma. 707.996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org.

Jack London Park

Contest: Entries accepted online up to September 1 to the Jack London Historic Park Painting Contest in oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic art inspired by Jack London State Historic Park.

Contest: Entries accepted online up to September 1 to the Land Photography contest, which should cover inspiration found at the Park in landscape, nature, wildlife or architecture. Full contest rules at Jacklondonpark.com.

Sonoma Community Center

Continuing: Figure Arts Open Studio: continuing weekly drop-in classes, uninstructed life-drawing sessions to draw or paint from a live model, Monday evenings 6:00 to 8:30, or Tuesday mornings 10:00 to 12:30. The month of August: Artist in Residence: Claire Thibodeau, ceramicist.

August 7: Join instructor Benjamin Betourne in Pottery on the Wheel, an all-level throwing class exploring a wide range of forms. Continues through September 25.

August 25 and 26, 10 to 5: Monoprinting with Clay with Katherine Payne.

September 1: Presentation by artist Ernesto Hernandez Olmos, free potluck.

Numerous other classes in all mediums, including a new Artist Lecture Series.

276 E. Napa Street, Sonoma. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Continuing in August: “Private Landscapes and Public Territories: Botanicals, Archives and Libraries in the Work of Amalia Mesa-Bains.” Themes of family geographies and historical displacement are represented in border maps, archival images and native plants.

Continuing in August: “Natural Affinity: California Women Sculptors in the Landscape,” a public art installation in the Sonoma Plaza. Free tours from the art museum beginning at 11:45 AM on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

551 Broadway, Sonoma. 707.939.7862. SVMA.org

Vintage House

Continuing: Art classes in pastels, watercolors, art journaling and other creative adult workshops, some in partnership with Santa Rosa Junior College’s continuing education programs. Programs are offered on Mondays (two different art classes) Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Check the list of all classes on the website.

August 22 and 29, September 5, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM: Three-part lecture by Ann Wiklund on the art and architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

264 First St. East, Sonoma. 707.996.0311. Vintagehouse.org

Send art event info to [email protected]