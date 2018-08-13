… and fun all over

Posted on August 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Red & White Ball is Sonoma at its informally-chic, community-minded, cuisine-loving, outdoor-partying, move-busting best. The 8th annual twilight bash on Sonoma Plaza, hosted August 25 by the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation, is the Valley’s biggest fundraiser in support of Valley schools.

“Our students are our future — they are our future employees and future leaders who will help shape the 21st century,” says Debra Garber, SVED executive director. “This night is about celebrating community, our schools and most importantly, raising money for the 4,541 students in our district.”

Sallie Kyle-Moore, the event chair, added, “As in keeping with past Balls, the 2018 event is anchored by our partnership with the schools, parents and our community. From the district & high school culinary department, appetizers to tantalize our palates, to the guest appearance of the Valley Vibes Youth Orchestra, it’s everything you love about the Ball and more!”

The party begins on the sparkling wine red carpet and cocktail caravan with appetizers, followed by a clam bake dinner and wine. After a heartwarming program featuring students and teachers, and a lively live auction, the manic David Martin’s House Party Band rules the stage. Full tickets are $225 per person; dance-only tickets are $40 (you can enjoy your own picnic until the music starts).

Find out more, including how to volunteer, at SVgreatschools.org.