Moose meets pig

Posted on August 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, August 18: Luau and Pig Roast

Sonoma Moose Lodge’s annual California Luau, with Hawaiian-style buffet, the Hula Mai Dancers and the dance band Ten Foot Tone.

4-11 p.m. $40 donation. 20580 Broadway. 707.996.3877.

