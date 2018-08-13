Moose meets pig

Saturday, August 18: Luau and Pig Roast
Sonoma Moose Lodge’s annual California Luau, with Hawaiian-style buffet, the Hula Mai Dancers and the dance band Ten Foot Tone.
4-11 p.m. $40 donation. 20580 Broadway. 707.996.3877.
