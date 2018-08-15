Meeting topic: Springs Specific Plan

Posted on August 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What’s the future of the Springs? Much will be determined by the Springs Sonoma Plan, a document being formulated now by the County — with public input.

The plan is the topic of the August 16 meeting of the Springs Community Alliance, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Sonoma Hwy, in the Springs.

Yolanda Solano of the Sonoma County Permit and Resource Management Department will be on hand at this month’s meeting to give an update on the progress of the Springs Specific Plan.

Attendees will be able to get an understanding of the scale and scope of the project, its timing, its process, where they can go to get all the details, and, finally, how they can contribute in all the upcoming meetings.

The plan is scheduled to be finalized in the coming months and community input is still needed and encouraged.

Additionally, the Alliance is organizing a Springs Blight Task Force to provide an effective strategy for dealing with several blighted properties in the neighborhood.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend and weigh in on issues of concern. Translation services will provided.

Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at the Springs Community Hall from 7:00PM – 8:30PM. For more information go to springscommunityalliance.org. Please send all inquiries to [email protected]

Due to the administrative costs of maintaining the alliance donations are gratefully accepted.