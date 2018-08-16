Book sale at the library
Posted on August 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun
The literary treasure hunt is on as The Friends of the Sonoma Valley Library book sale continues through Saturday, August 18, with items as low as one dollar.
Thursday and Friday hours 10 AM to 5:30 PM and Sat. 10 AM to 3:30 PM. 755 Napa Street. Memberships available throughout sale. Books, DVDs, CDs, LPs $1-2. Cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted.
All Sonoma kids grade K-12 receive their first item free. Saturday, non-profit representatives and all teachers and staff are invited to stock their libraries with free books- see Dave Dobbins at the sale.