Guest Editorial: Journalists are not ‘the enemy of the people’

Posted on August 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Answering a call last week from The Boston Globe, we join hundreds of newspapers, from large metro-area dailies to small local weeklies, to remind readers of the value of America’s free press. These editorials together affirm a fundamental American institution. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to your local papers. Praise them when you think they’ve done a good job and criticize them when you think they could do better. We’re all in this together. More from the NY Times…