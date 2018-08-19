Crescent Montessori primary class to continue

Posted on August 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The founder and director of Sonoma’s Crescent Montessori School, Karin Niehoff, is retiring after 23 years of teaching, to focus on her art. While the upper level classes have been discontinued, the school’s Primary class will remain, returning to the school’s original configuration.

The class is for children aged two and a half to five. The Montessori-trained Lead Teacher will continue, along with a teaching assistant. The classroom abounds with Montessori materials and the children also spend time each day in the school’s yard and garden.

School begins on August 28, and there is also rolling enrollment. For inquiries or to visit the school, please contact [email protected]