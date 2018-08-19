Glen Ellen manhunt lands two suspects, stolen car

Posted on August 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A suspect who jumped from a moving stolen car during a police chase was found after a two-hour search of a Glen Ellen neighborhood involving Sheriff’s helicopter and canine units.

Zachary Stovall, 23, of Clearlake, was apprehended and arrested without incident in a backyard in the 15400 block of Thomas St. Kera Anderson, 24, of Sonoma was also taken into custody from the vehicle after Stovall, driving and believed to be carrying a weapon, jumped from the car and disappeared.

The incident began Thursday with the 6 a.m. report of stolen vehicle, a blue 2004 Land Rover from a Sonoma driveway. The victim posted the theft on social media. Someone who saw the post then spotted the car on Marty Drive, near Madrone, at about 5 p.m.

When responding deputies located the car, Stovall sped into The Grove Apartments at Madrone and Arnold, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum.

As the car was still rolling, Stovall jumped out of the driver seat and fled as the car rolled into a tree, Crum said. Anderson remained in the vehicle and was arrested.

Other deputies formed a perimeter and called for the Sheriff’s helicopter and canine teams to assist in the ground search.

A search of the stolen car found .9 mm ammunition along with a .9 mm magazine which holds bullets for a semi-automatic handgun. Believing that suspect was armed, a public alert was sent for area residents to shelter in place.

Alert residents noticed the suspect jumping fences in the immediate area. Stovall was eventually located and arrested without incident.

Stovall was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition and resisting arrest. He is being held without bail as he is on county parole out of Lake County for a burglary conviction.

Anderson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of two meth pipes. Bail was set at $30,000.