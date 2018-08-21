Archives

A cinematic love letter to pizza

Posted on August 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun
image-w1280The pizza in Naples, says filmmaker Matteo Troncone, is like a great work of art — “it’ is poetry in your mouth.”
His documentary of the experience,  “Arrangiarsi (pizza and the art of living)” screens August 30 at the
Sebastiani Theatre at 7 p.m. The ticket includes wine and samples of pizza Margherita from Ca’ Momi Winery & Osteria.
Along with the street artists and Naples backdrop, Troncone lovingly documents tomato, wheat, and olive harvests as well as Italy’s only buffalo mozzarella farm, where the buffalo get ‘massages’. “It’s a film that foodies, Italophiles, and spiritual seekers will love.”

 

