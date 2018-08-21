Puppy strong!

Posted on August 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sarah Main and Mary Ann McCullough cuddle two Husky-mix pups at Pets Lifeline. The shelter stepped up when a facility in the fire-ravaged Redding area needed to make room for incoming pets that needed emergency housing or care. Like the Marin shelter did for Sonoma last October, shelters often provide such reciprocal help.

McCullough drove to pick up the pups and their three siblings, all as yet unnamed. The litter-mates will go through the health protocol, and grow a bit bigger, before being offered for adoption