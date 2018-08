Nicki Bluhm in concert

Posted on August 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The music of singer/songwriter Nicki Bluhm, rooted in West Coast styles, is “caught between the festival-friendly twang of the Dead, the countercultural poise of the Laurel Canyon folk scene and the coed, harmony-heavy swoon of Fleetwood Mac.”

Friday, August 24. A Barn show at Gundlach Bundschu Winery. 8 p.m. $33. Gunbun.com