Nothing up his sleeve

Posted on August 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, August 25: Sleight-of-hand is the specialty of master magician John Carney, who uses humor and storytelling (and perhaps a member of the audience) in place of props or stagy effects. “It’s just my hands, my imagination, and my wit,” says the veteran performer and perennial Magician of the Year. “I fail or succeed on my own merit. It’s a tightrope walk; and, when it works, it’s always a thrill.”

7:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. Get your tickets ($17-$25) before he takes your wallet.

707.996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.