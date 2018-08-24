A cinematic love letter to pizza

Posted on August 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The pizza in Naples, says filmmaker Matteo Troncone, is like a great work of art — “it’ is poetry in your mouth.” The pizza in Naples, says filmmaker Matteo Troncone, is like a great work of art — “it’ is poetry in your mouth.”

His documentary of the experience, “Arrangiarsi (pizza and the art of living)” screens August 30 at the

Sebastiani Theatre at 7 p.m. The ticket includes wine and samples of pizza Margherita from Ca’ Momi Winery & Osteria.

Along with the street artists and Naples backdrop, Troncone lovingly documents tomato, wheat, and olive harvests as well as Italy’s only buffalo mozzarella farm, where the buffalo get ‘massages’. “It’s a film that foodies, Italophiles, and spiritual seekers will love.”