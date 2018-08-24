Auditions for teen theatre production

For a new musical production of “Anne of Green Gables,” Libby Oberlin of The Theater School is offering young actors the exciting opportunity to be a part of a show in Sonoma Arts Live’s professional season.

“Anne of Green Gables” is based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s timeless classic, and brings the comical adventures of spunky red-headed orphan, Anne Shirley, to life.

The teen ensemble will have the invaluable experience of learning from working actors, as well as a talented group of seasoned professionals. Before the entire cast begins rehearsals, the teen ensemble will work intensively for a month, studying choreography with Oberlin, who also directs the show.

Auditions will be held on Monday, August 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. All grade school, middle school and high school roles are available, except Anne. A few adult roles will be cast as well. Learn more at Sonomaartslive.org.