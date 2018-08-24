Meet the two candidates for the school board’s El Verano seat

Posted on August 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Cathy Coleman and Omar Paz, Jr. both filed their papers to run for trustee from the El Verano attendance area on the Sonoma Valley Unified School Board, according to the county registrar. The winner in the November 6 election will serve a four-year term,

The Sun asked each candidate what they would bring to the school board. Coleman replied, “I would bring a wealth of experience in education and working with young people. I have a balanced, forward-thinking point of view.” She added that her mission statement in life has been “to empower young people to be well-educated and embrace opportunity.”

Paz said that he would be sure that the needs of students were heard. He has always been interested in “bridging the student voice to the administration,” first as student body president at SVHS, and then as Student Trustee on the SRJC board, when he “got a seat at the table” on behalf of SRJC students. He also believes that his “curiosity, and training in analyzing structure” will help him understand the workings of the board.

The Sun also inquired why each candidate had decided to run. Coleman said her twenty-nine year old daughter had been relentlessly encouraging her. She made her decision while watching a program about the Syrian War, when she realized that she was so lucky not to live under such circumstances that she neeeded to share the gifts and talents that she has. She spoke with a former and a current trustee who both assured her that the time requirement “is manageable, if you don’t overstep your bounds, i.e. micro-manage.”

Paz was researching commission or other volunteer opportunities on the web when he came across the school board opening. He has two little sisters, 5 and 7, who dance with the ballet folklórico at El Verano School. He said he has been very impressed with the active community participation at the school, citing the turnout at events, the activity at the Family Resource Center, and the murals, both the new one and an old one he worked on as a child there. Serving on the SVUSD board would give him the chance to “nurture and promote this kind of involvement” at all our schools. Paz contacted the present El Verano trustee to discuss the demands of the role, and was encouraged to run.

In her Statement of Qualifications which will be included in the Voter Information guide sent by the county to registered voters, Coleman says: “As a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, I developed an appreciation of Hispanic culture which would serve in representing our diverse community. I look forward to bringing my talents, skills, experience, and passion to serve on the SVUSD School Board.” Paz will not have a statement in the official voter guide due to the cost, estimated at $1,500, which must be born by the candidate. He hopes to run a zero-cost campaign.

Both candidates have education and background experience which would support them in the board position they seek. Coleman, who earned a Ph.D. in East-West Psychology at the CA Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS), and a CA Single Subject Teaching Credential in Home Economics, is a coach and educational consultant. She also holds certificates in mediation and human resources management. She worked from 1982-2001 in various lead administrative positions at the CIIS in San Francisco, including Director of Human Resources, Director of Admissions and Director of Student Services. She also worked for Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, and for two years as President of Kepler College.

From 2003 to 2017 she held various administrative positions at the Institute of Noetic Sciences. Between 1997 and 2009 she directed nine international youth conferences. She is currently consultant for a book project grant and certificate program admissions manager for CIIS. She has served on the board of the Green Earth Foundation since 1989, on the Sonoma Charter School board 2001-02, and has done extensive community volunteer work, including with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). Coleman has lived in the valley for 28 years.

A Sonoma native, Paz attended El Verano, Flowery, Altimira and Sonoma Valley High, where he was student body president, Class of 2011. He studied social sciences and environmental studies at SRJC, where he served a year as Student Trustee on the SRJC board. In 2014 he was appointed to serve on the Community and Local Law Enforcement Task Force, which was formed in response to the shooting of Andy Lopez. He graduated from UC Santa Cruz in 2017 with a combined major in Latin American & [email protected] Studies – Sociology. During his senior year he volunteered at the Santa Cruz County Day Workers Center doing community outreach to the migrant population. Since graduating he works for his father’s landscaping business, and last month took a part-time position with La Luz as Immigration Efforts Coordinator.

— Anna Pier