The final Funky Friday

Posted on August 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The shows of this year’s Funky Fridays is coming up, on the front lawn of the historic Hood Mansion.

On August 31, the season closes with The Rock and Roll Rhythm Review, with rock, jump blues and rockabilly.

Food, wine, and beer available on site. 7 to 9 p.m. at 389 Casa Manana Rd., off North Pythian. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs.

Adults $10, kids 18 and under free. Funkyfridays.info.