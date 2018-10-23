Archives

Halloween karaoke night

Posted on October 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A sing-it, dance-it and rock-it-yourself karaoke night has you fronting a live band, singing with members of The Sonoma Sound Syndicate and Starling Bar House Band.

Come in costume (there’s a contest) or borrow adornments from the fully-stocked ‘selfie station.’ Non-singers welcome — bring your fan club.

Saturday, October 27. 7 p.m. $35-$40, to benefit Sonoma Arts Live.

Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. 707.938.4626.

