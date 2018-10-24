It’s beginning to look a little like…

Posted on October 24, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Christmas?!?! It may not yet be Halloween, but Sonoma is getting an early start on decorating for the holidays, as a crew hangs lights Wednesday afternoon the City Hall palm tree.

The official Plaza ceremony is Saturday, November 17, 5 to 8 p.m. Here’s a look at other holiday event s coming up.

November:

7 th Annual Holiday Make-In : On Saturday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is holding its 7 th Annual Holiday Make-In, where families can visit the Museum for a day of arts and crafting, all designed to inspire creative ideas for a handmade holiday.

Lighting of the Historic Sonoma Plaza: On Saturday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., Sonoma Valley will kick-off the annual “Holidays in Sonoma” celebrations with its sixth annual Lighting of the Plaza, decked with more than 150,000 holiday lights, strung across eight acres.

December:

13th Annual Lighting of the Snowmen : On Saturday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m., Cornerstone Sonoma will kick off the holiday season with the Annual Lighting of the Snowmen, a festival featuring music, kids’ crafts, wine and beer tasting, warm drinks, delicious food, an appearance by Santa and a dramatic lighting ceremony with hundreds of snowmen arranged into a creative and stunning scene, creating a winter wonderland.

Fairmont Sonoma Tree Lighting Ceremony: On Saturday, Dec. 1, starting at 5 p.m., guests and locals can join the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa around the 100-year-old historic sycamore tree that graces the resort’s entrance, for a spectacular light show featuring thousands of twinkling LED lights, entertainment and complimentary hot cocoa and spiced cider.

Cornerstone Sonoma’s 12 Days of Christmas: From Dec. 1 to 12, Cornerstone will host a twelve day holiday shopping celebration; each shop is offering something special during one of the first 12 days of December.

Hospice By the Bay’s Lights of Remembrance : On Sunday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m., join Hospice by the Bay for their annual tree-lighting ceremony to remember and celebrate those who have been lights in our lives.

Sonoma Art Walk: On Thursday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the monthly Sonoma Valley Museum of Art will be holiday-themed for everyone to enjoy.

Hot Chocolate with Santa : On Friday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., locals and visitors alike will further celebrate the holidays with the annual in the Sonoma Plaza, where children eagerly wait for Santa, as he arrives to City Hall on an antique fire truck for the lighting of the Sonoma City Hall tree.

Christmas at the Mission de San Francisco de Solano: On Saturday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m., celebrate Christmas at the last and northernmost California mission with enchanting festivities. Visitors and locals alike will sing traditional Christmas carols to the light of hundreds of flickering candles twirling on the chapel’s adobe walls.