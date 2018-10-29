Scouts collect food for FISH

Posted on October 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Scouting for Food drive for FISH (Friends in Sonoma Helping) is once again underway throughout Sonoma Valley.

Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts alike distribute flyers onto hundreds of doors, hoping to come back to find them with food on Saturday, November 17. Residents are asked to help those in need this holiday season by leaving the flyer and non-perishable foodstuffs such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and beans.

Place the food and flyer in a visible location on your doorstep or by the curb, and uniformed Scouts will come by between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pick up.



If you did not receive a flyer, but would still like to donate, please take your donations to the Fiesta Plaza, at the corner of Highway 12 and Siesta Way, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. where volunteers will gladly accept your donation.



All donations go directly to FISH to help stock their Christmas baskets that they give to the needy in Sonoma. A few years ago, Sonoma Valley donated over four tons of food during a Scouting for Food drive.



For more information on joining Boy Scouting in Sonoma Valley, adults or youth alike, please contact the Redwood Empire Boy Scout Council at 546-8137.

If you would like more information about FISH’s Christmas baskets, please contact FISH, 996-0111.



