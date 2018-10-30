Archives

What was your favorite costume ever?

Posted on October 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sun on the Street asked: What was your favorite costume ever?

unnamed (45)Quentin Cohen

My Pink Freud costume! I dressed all in pink and wore a Pink Floyd shirt (my favorite band). I grew out my beard and hair and dyed them grey, and tried to affect a German accent. I also tried to analyze people.

 

 

 

secondPhyllis Mosher

When I was in kindergarten I was a cowgirl. I actually carried a holster and toy gun. Unfortunately I was called to the principal’s office, and I cried. My mom had to come and get me and I was so humiliated. She took the gun and I got to go back to class.

 

 

 

 

thirdPegge Bastress

My Harvest Queen costume. I wore a beautiful Renaissance style dress in red velvet. I made bracelets and a necklace with vines, and a crown with a pumpkin on it.

 

 

 

 

margMargaret Hatcher

A few years ago, I was a very glamorous witch, with a wart on my nose, green skin and all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMG_6786 (1)Tyree Saldana 

I remember dressing up as the Fonze. I had a leather jacket and big hair. Halloween is a great time of year.

 

 

 

chrisChris Petlock

When I was four or five I was a clown. It was my dad’s costume and his mom had made it for him. It was purple and blue with oversized sleeves and pom pom balls down the front.

 

 

 

