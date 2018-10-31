Community health fair on Nov. 10

Posted on October 31, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Community Health Fair will be held on Saturday, November 10, at Sassarini Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event, part of the Binational Health Week Initiative, provides health services and information to the entire community, with emphasis on the needs of underserved communities.

Local and county organizations will participate and offer a wide range of resources and information to participants including: health insurance enrollment, emergency preparedness kits, free flu shots, non-metabolic health screenings including body mass index, glucose, and blood pressure and vision screenings.

An array of activities, raffles and entertainment, include: a kids’ corner, DJ Refugee, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen, Ohtli Yolilitzli Aztec dance group and Vintage House Ukulele group. Refreshments will also be available for on-spot consumption.

This year’s organizing committee includes Sonoma Valley Community Health Center in partnership with Dragones Latinxs, La Luz Center, Parent University, Sonoma Valley Hospital, 4C’s of Sonoma County, The Club at Maxwell, and Valley of the Moon Lions Club Vintage House.

For more information about the event, please contact SVCHC by phone at 707-939-6070 Ext. 112, email [email protected], or on Facebook by visiting Sonoma Valley Community Health Fair.