Aglow with memories

Posted on November 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Community Center will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the installation of a community public altar, decorated in lights, golden butterflies and portraits of Sonoma Valley’s passed loved ones and lost “heroes.”

Created by sculptor Jim Callahan, the altar will be on display in front of the center through November 10. Community members are invited to add to the tribute by submitting a scanned photograph, dates of the person’s birth and death, as well as a brief description of the person’s life and/or contributions to the Sonoma Community Center’s main office.

The center hosts a free outdoor celebration and reception with music, food, and drinks on Friday, November 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 276 E. Napa St.