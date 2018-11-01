Archives

Time marches on at SDC

Posted on November 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It was a bittersweet morning at the Sonoma Development Center for the last in a long tradition, the annual Halloween parade of residents, community groups and employees.

SDC 2Many contingents honored SDC workers who are expected to be furloughed on December 31, as the center’s closure accelerates.

The festive parade, under a perfect sunny sky, included many past clients returning for a visit and being greeted warmly by their previous caregivers.

Afterwards, SDC employees were honored for their many years of service with a lunch hosted by the Parent Hospital Association and the Sonoma Land Trust.

 

