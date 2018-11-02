Archives

Cheers to the top dog

Posted on November 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

IMG_5602 (1)

An effervescent Miranda Ives takes a moment to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Hare & Hatter Sausage Emporium, a small-business success in the El Paseo Courtyard shops just off Sonoma Plaza.

The business began more humbly, as a hot doggery — albeit, quite stylish — inside Friedman’s. When the Plaza space became available, she jumped at the chance to relocate and go full gourmet, with a range of custom-made sausages served in a charming space with a European coffee bar vibe. The experience had been a trial by fire, Ives admits, but worth the effort. The business maintains 5-star status on Yelp (recently voted among the top three places to eat in the North Bay) and gets raves (and lots of mid-meal selfies) on social media.

Sausage-Girl-420x372

Ives says that although the location reads tourist, the menu is priced for locals. As a small business owner and mother, she feels priced out of some of the fancier sit-down Plaza eateries. “The idea was a casual place we could enjoy and afford, ” she says, though “tourists are getting a pretty good deal, too.”

Hare & Hatter Sausage Emporium is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Tuesdays, at 414 First Street East. Harehatter.com.

 

