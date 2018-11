Hot topic

Posted on November 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Emmy-winning filmmaker Paige Bierma attends the premier of her documentary “Waking Up to Wildfires,” which tells the stories of people most affected by the 2017 wildfires.The free screening won November 4 will be followed by a Q&A panel with Bierma, scientists, firefighters and other experts.

Hosted by UC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center. Saturday, November 4. 3:30 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. E. Somoma. Sebastianitheatre.com.