How do many teens deal with stress? You won’t like the answer

Posted on November 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Jacquelyn Torres, a senior at Sonoma Valley High School

The majority of people who attended high school can relate to distasteful drama, all-nighters and, of course, substantial stress. Recently, the high school’s homecoming float festival, traced with colorful crowds of radiant teens, took a malicious turn when a large number of students were seemingly under the influence of drugs, prompting the administration to end the event early.

Coincidentally, the drug in question was widely rumored to be Xanax, a medication used to treat depression and anxiety. According to experts, teenagers face even more stress than adults.

Teens use words like “stress” to describe emotions which define a bigger issue: depression. In a study involving 369 teens, funded by the National Institute of Mental Health, all participants reported facing “homework pressure and expectations of success.” As a matter of fact “teens whose moods had worsened talked about arguments with parents, verbal and emotional abuse, divorce, separation, neglect, sexual abuse or moving.”

I recently undertook an investigation of six stellar Sonoma Valley High School students using a 13-question survey to find out about their stress and drug use. Overall, I wanted to stop adults’ tendency to criminalize students who partake in these activities and instead provide students a safe platform to openly address such issues and explain their reasoning. Based on the conclusions of the study, I decided to provide two recommendations: restorative practices and de-stressing programs (e.g., meditation, yoga, painting, etc.).

All but one student reported feeling stressed, half reported having problems in their family/homes, and two reported experiencing trauma. All six respondents use cannabis; two began in middle school, while the other four started in high school. These students challenge the stereotypes of students who use drugs, as they are high-achieving—presidents and members of clubs and enrolled in rigorous coursework.

Additionally, it is said that marijuana and highly addictive nicotine (found in e-cigarettes, which are popular with teens) have long-term health consequences, which are not obvious in the short-run; hence, that is why these students haven’t been affected yet. In the words of the American Addiction Center: “Marijuana is one of the most popular drugs—it is still a drug that changes what goes on in the mind. The long-term effects on the brain and body make marijuana a dangerous drug to a lot of people, leading to negative outcomes that don’t show until years later.”

In my survey I asked “What would you like the adults who are concerned about students using drugs and e-cigarettes to know?” The responses varied from “talk to your kids,” “some, not all, minors do know how to not abuse the drug, and some have self-control,” and “at least in the short-run, it doesn’t completely incapacitate you. You can still live and do things.” Another question was “Do you think you could stop smoking?” to which all said yes.

The tracking of drugs has always been difficult for school administrations, but it has worsened with the introduction of the small pill. If schools are committed to helping alleviate the problem they should go forth by looking for ways to implement restorative practices and decrease the stress levels of students.

Jacquelyn Torres is a senior at Sonoma Valley High School who has been actively involved in the school district, the City of Sonoma, and the County of Sonoma through multiple councils and commissions.

