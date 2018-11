Celebrating Joni

Posted on November 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With her stage show Tribute to Joni Mitchell, singer Kimberly Ford, backed by a tight five-piece band, explores the rock/folk/pop/jazz creations of the poet laureate of singer-songwriters. Ford captures the distinctive Mitchell sound in the hits (Free Man in Paris, Woodstock, etc.) and deeper cuts from the matchless “Blue” album.

Thursday, November 8. $20. 8:30 p.m. Reel Fish Shop & Grill, 401 Grove St., El Verano. Thereelfishshop.com.