Casting call for next Sonoma Arts Live production

Posted on November 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Arts Live theater company will cast its next show, “Born Yesterday,” at open auditions on Nov. 11-12.

The play, written by Garson Kanin and made into a 1950 movie with Judy Holliday and William Holden, will rehearse in March and April. It runs April 26- May 12 on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall.

Several lead and background parts are open. Go to Sonomaartslive.org for available roles, and audition dates and times.

The local production will be directed by Carl Jordan, who directed the SLA production of “Becky’s New Car,” which received awards for best production and Best Actor from the Marquee Theater Journalist’s Association in 2017.

The plot centers around an rich, corrupt businessman, Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn with him to Washington, DC. When Billie’s ignorance becomes a liability to Brock’s business dealings, he hires a journalist to educate his girlfriend. In the process she realizes how corrupt Harry is and begins interfering with his plans to bribe a congressman.