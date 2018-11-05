New home, new partnership for Theater School

Posted on November 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Theater School and Sonoma Arts Live have officially partnered to share the Rotary Stage in Andrew’s Hall in the Sonoma Community Center.

The nonprofit Theater School was founded in 2015 by Libby Oberlin, who also serves as Sonoma Arts Live’s Education Director. “The former home of TTS was a 35-seat black box theater located in El Verano,” says Oberlin, who holds a Masters Degree in Educational Theater from NYU. With move to Andrews Hall, “We can now welcome larger audiences, create better sets, and provide more professional opportunities for Sonoma’s budding stars!”

“While we will forever cherish laughing hysterically in summer camps, spontaneous lunchtime sing offs during rehearsals, and the many hilarious and heartwarming performances we created, we just outgrew our space,” she said.

SAL’s Executive Artistic Director Jaime Love says Oberlin brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience as a director and educator.

“Since 2015, Libby has directed our Teen’s ‘N Training program every spring and has also directed shows in our professional season,” Love said. “When the opportunity arose for SAL to rent the Rotary Stage year round, we knew the time was right to partner with The Theater School, as both organizations share a passion to further the benefits of theater in our community.”

The Theater School’s debut on the Rotary Stage will be a production of Disney’s Aladdin JR running November 15-18. Oberlin will also be directing Anne of Green Gables for Sonoma Arts Live’s professional season, November 29-December 9.