Vet’s Day pancake breakfast in the Springs

Posted on November 7, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Everyone is invited to attend the Veteran’s Day pancake breakfast at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall (formerly known as the Grange). Sunday. November 11, 1 to 11 a.m. $12 per person, $6 for kids under 12, under age 6 — and all veterans — eat for free.

Join your neighbors in an event that is always fun and filling.

Take the opportunity to join or renew your membership, $45 for an individual or $65 for a couple of family. People who join or renew at the breakfast eat free, as do veterans.