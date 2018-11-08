Historic London home, now a modern museum, reopens with open house

Posted on November 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Fresh off a $1.5 million remodel, the House of Happy Walls — the historic home of Jack and Charmian London reimagined as a modern, interactive museum space — reopens November 10 with a fresh look and expanded museum space.

“The new exhibits have been designed to inspire guests, especially young people, to live their life to the fullest by example of Jack’s amazing life of innovation and achievement,” said Executive Director Tjiska Van Wyk.