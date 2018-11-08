Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Historic London home, now a modern museum, reopens with open house

Posted on November 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun
Kristina Ellis, the tours and education manager, says the house was actually built by Charmian London to one day become a museum.
Kristina Ellis, the tours and education manager, says the house was actually built by Charmian London to one day become a museum.

 

Fresh off a $1.5 million remodel, the House of Happy Walls — the historic home of Jack and Charmian London reimagined as a modern, interactive museum space — reopens November 10 with a fresh look and expanded museum space.

“The new exhibits have been designed to inspire guests, especially young people, to live their life to the fullest by example of Jack’s amazing life of innovation and achievement,” said Executive Director Tjiska Van Wyk.

 

Workers apply the finishing touches before the Nov. 10 ribbon cutting.
Workers apply the finishing touches before the Nov. 10 ribbon cutting.

The grand re-opening weekend features hikes, biking, lawn games, wine tasting and food and drink from local purveyors. A ribbon-cutting kicks things off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 10. Visit Jacklondonpark.com for more details.

KODAK Digital Still Camera

The twenty-two new exhibits highlight the London’s legacy, spanning more than his literary career to include: poverty and physical toil, political activism, worldwide adventure, animal rights, agricultural innovation and the moving story of love and partnership with his wife Charmian. Exhibits are designed to be multi-sensory with several interactive elements.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>