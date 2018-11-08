Historic London home, now a modern museum, reopens with open house

Fresh off a $1.5 million remodel, the House of Happy Walls — the historic home of Jack and Charmian London reimagined as a modern, interactive museum space — reopens November 10 with a fresh look and expanded museum space.
“The new exhibits have been designed to inspire guests, especially young people, to live their life to the fullest by example of Jack’s amazing life of innovation and achievement,” said Executive Director Tjiska Van Wyk.
The grand re-opening weekend features hikes, biking, lawn games, wine tasting and food and drink from local purveyors. A ribbon-cutting kicks things off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 10. Visit Jacklondonpark.com for more details.
The twenty-two new exhibits highlight the London’s legacy, spanning more than his literary career to include: poverty and physical toil, political activism, worldwide adventure, animal rights, agricultural innovation and the moving story of love and partnership with his wife Charmian. Exhibits are designed to be multi-sensory with several interactive elements.