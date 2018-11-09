Garber leaves SV Ed Foundation, search is on for new director

Posted on November 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Debra Garber has resigned after two years as executive director of the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation and a search is underway to find a replacement, the SVEF announced today.

Garber is planning to pursue new yet familiar business opportunities, according to the SVEF statement. “I am excited to return to the private sector and my other true passion which is technology,” she said in the SVEF statement.

Tim Wallace, the Chair of the Board of Directors, praised Garber for her excellent service during challenging times.

“Deb Garber skillfully guided our foundation through the past two tumultuous years, which included Louann Carlomagno’s resignation, a phase of intense School Board discord and financial concerns, as well as the most devastating wildfires in California history. We were lucky to have her at the helm.”

Garber will assist the Foundation during the transition. Additionally, former Executive Director Laura Zimmerman will return on a part time basis to assist in maintaining the outreach and daily operations of SVEF.

Before serving as Executive Director for SVEF, Garber served for a roughly a decade on the Board of Directors, including long stints as Treasurer and more recently Board Chair. Garber announced her resignation this week, saying it has been an honor to serve the schools of Sonoma; “Our community continues to support education in such a positive and meaningful way. I am grateful to have been a part of this great process.”

Wallace said that during her time with SVEF, Garber helped bring in innovative new programs for Sonoma Schools, including Preschool For All at three elementary schools, The Middle School Writing Centers, and the Engineering Design and Technology Academy at Sonoma Valley High School. She’s also been a champion of Valley Vibes Orchestra, the Youth Engagement Seminar, and the Barn Talks speaker series.