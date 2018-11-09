Is Sonoma City Councilman David Cook planning to resign?

Posted on November 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun



In a Facebook post on Friday evening, November 9, 2018, Sonoma City Councilman David Cook appears to have posted his intention to resign from the Sonoma City Council. Specifically, his post says: “On Monday I will be meeting with the mayor of Sonoma to inform her that I will not fulfill my last two years on the Sonoma City Council. I strongly feel that there are issues that I want to speak about as a citizen of Sonoma. Not an elected official.” The Sun is making efforts to contact Councilman Cook to verify the legitimacy of this posting, and will provide more information as it becomes available.