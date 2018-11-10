SV Rotary mounts effort to help Paradise fire victims

PARADISE FIRE ROTARY RESPONSE BY THE ROTARY CLUBS OF SONOMA VALLEY:

We have been in touch with the Paradise Rotary and they report that truly the town and most homes are gone. The Rotary Clubs of Sonoma Valley’s immediate response to the Paradise fires is to solicit gift cards and also aggregate donations to buy gift cards for folks up there to be distributed via their Rotary.

Gift cards allow recipients to have money for necessities asap. Gift cards to stores and businesses with outlets in Chico are the best bet. Target, Safeway, Raley’s, Walmart, Kohl’s, Rite Aid, CVS or any Chico area specialty store comes to mind. I do not believe there is a Lucky’s there. Gas cards are important as well.

Checks should be made out to Rotary’s 501C3, “Paradise Rotary Foundation”. Donations or gift cards may dropped off at or mailed to ATTN: MARA KAHN Better Homes & Gardens Wine Country Group Realtors 470 1st Street East, Sonoma CA 95476

If dropping off, please place your donation in a sealed envelope. As the needs change Rotary will be ready to help in other ways. Any questions please call me at 415-860-3052. Thank you for your generosity. Please share this post to broaden the number of people who see it.