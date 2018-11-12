How best to donate to Paradise fire relief

Posted on November 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Efforts have popped up locally to solicit, gather and deliver supplies needed by victims of the Paradise fire. To make sure the right donations are put to best use, here are a few of the official and ongoing campaigns:

Paradise Rotary is coordinating donation/fulfillment efforts.

Campfirebutte.recovers.org allows individuals to request help or sign up to donate and volunteer. Organizations can help by clicking “I Represent a Local Organization” at the upper-right. Also posts updates/announcements of specific food and supply drives.

Other sites:

Food: Salvation Army is looking for fresh produce, such as packaged salads and fruits, for the Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. Homemade food goods will not be accepted. The Red Cross is also looking for 50 new pillows for the church.

Essentials: Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 208 W. First St., Chico is a donation drop-off center for the Red Cross, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Current needs include: diapers (child/adult), toiletries, first aid supplies, feminine hygiene products, water, and snack foods and nonperishable foods. These items must be new.

Used and new bedding: Accepted at the Dorothy Johnson Center, 775 East 16th St. in Chico, where some families of children with special needs are staying.

Various Items: Pedro GTP Relief, a nonprofit started after the Carr fire, has a 10,000-square-foot building at 1322 Butte St. in Redding that has supplies for victims, including clothing, toiletries, water, canned food, non-perishables, furniture and bedding. Call 530-777-0002 or go to Pedro GTP Relief.

Volunteers: Caring Choice Emergency Volunteer Center is accepting applications for volunteers 1-866-703-3873 or http://www.caring-choices.org/emergency-volunteer-center–evc-.html

Housing: Airbnb has activated its disaster program for Butte County, which allows members of our community to offer housing free of charge. If you are offering housing or in need of housing, visit AIRBNB

If you’d like to be on standby to help out at one of the shelters, fill out an application at: https://bit.ly/2JXTbfb. Go to the same website if you’re a notary who can volunteer to notarize victims’ applications for services.

Foundation: Golden Valley Bank is also accepting general contributions for Camp Fire Relief. Checks can be made payable to GVBCF – Camp Fire and dropped off or mailed to the bank. Donations can also be accepted through the foundation’s website at www.goldenvalley.bank.

