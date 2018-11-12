There’s cool, then there’s McQueen

Posted on November 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

How cool was Steve McQueen in “Bullit”? So cool that putting him in a badass Ford Mustang for an epic pre-CGI car chase was nearly redundant. The gritty 1968 police drama, with a touch of political intrigue, plays the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, November 19.

The nine-minute car chase on, around and over — as in flying — the streets of San Francisco was a shocker for its day, and the film prefigured the icy Dirty Harry and gritty French Connection movies yet to come.

So what that McQueen’s wardrobe was smarter than he was.

With Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset and a cabbie cameo from Robert Duvall. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, 472 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com.