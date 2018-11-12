Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

There’s cool, then there’s McQueen

Posted on November 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

steve_mcqueen_bullitt

How cool was Steve McQueen in “Bullit”? So cool that putting him in a badass Ford Mustang for an epic pre-CGI car chase was nearly redundant. The gritty 1968 police drama, with a touch of political intrigue, plays the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, November 19.

The nine-minute car chase on, around and over — as in flying — the streets of San Francisco was a shocker for its day, and the film prefigured the icy Dirty Harry and gritty French Connection movies yet to come.

51dRaYacG-L

So what that McQueen’s wardrobe was smarter than he was.

With Robert Vaughn, Jacqueline Bisset and a cabbie cameo from Robert Duvall. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, 472 First St. E. Sebastianitheatre.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>