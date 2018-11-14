Checking up on Sonoma’s historic Toscano Hotel

Posted on November 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Jonathan Farrell

Named after the Tuscany region of Italy, Sonoma’s Toscano Hotel on Spain Street is among Sonoma’s the most iconic old buildings along the plaza. The Sonoma League for Historic Preservation invited new members and the public for a rare evening tour of the century-old hotel on Nov. 8.

Guests gathered in the adjacent Toscano Kitchen quarters, adjacent to the Hotel near the Sonoma Cheese Factory. SLHP Executive Director Chuck Bingaman and

Appetizers, wine and sparking water where served as Bingaman and Behan spoke about the importance of the community working together to preserve the unique history that makes the town of Sonoma and surrounding valley special and a gem to be a part of.

Active members who helped organize and coordinate the gathering that Thursday evening provided impromptu docent tours. With its rustic wooden facade and “saloon-like” interior, the Toscano looks like something right out of the stories and depictions of the Old West we see in movies. Despite the inclination to see it as such, the clapboard style two-story, was built in the early 20th Century, after cowboys and gunslingers had begun to fade away.

The member-volunteers giving tours explained that while the history of the Mission grounds before the 1820’s itself goes back hundreds of years to the Coastal Miwok tribes, the Toscano Hotel itself as we see it today was a simple establishment. It was owned and operated by the Ciucci family. And it was Amelia Ciucci and her husband Jack Walton who made it available to guests and families.

It was essentially a boarding house for workers more than a hotel. Italian immigrant workers, who provided most of the manual labor to the agricultural economy of Sonoma, left Italy for a chance for a better life in the United States. Immigrant workers flocked to areas like the Sonoma and Napa Valleys to work at any jobs available that they could find. With its Mediterranean-like climate the Sonoma Valley was an ideal place for agriculture, especially grapes, olives, produce and livestock.

Today, we consider Italy a place of wealth, high fashion, sophistication and fine food. But over a century ago, much of Italy, especially southern Italy where the immigrants came from was rural and very poor. The demand for laborers in the new and growing United States attracted people from all over the world. But especially from places struggling with political turmoil, hardships, like Italy; and with famine, like Ireland.

The Italian influence is obvious in the Sonoma and Napa Valleys, with names like Sebastiani who became its most prominent citizens as well as leaders.

When her husband Jack Walton died in the early 1950’s Amelia Ciucci decided to close the Toscano. It was then sold to the State of California who had planned to tear it down, since at that time the old hotel was less than 50 years old. But after 10 years of being boarded up, locals rallied to save the ill-fated structure which had been built in the early 1900’s. From that effort in 1969, the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation was born.

Since that time, the League’s mission has been an active encouragement of the preservation of Sonoma. As well as, the maintenance of an Archives and Research Center with the development of a growing collection of historical photos. The League also seeks the protection of historic landmarks and an awards program honoring the owners of Sonoma Valley properties who have demonstrated their attention to preserving the historic fabric of those properties.

Many members and guests participate in the varied League activities and events each year and they remain attentive to all plans and developments that impact the historical integrity of the town and surrounding valley.