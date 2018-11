Sonoma’s newest restaurant: Mint and Liberty

Posted on November 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley also has its share of upscale restaurants, writes Jonah Raskin. What’s been missing from the area since the closing of the Breakaway Cafe is a destination restaurant that’s midway between the plaza and “up valley.” Now there’s a new eatery in the old Breakaway space — Mint and Liberty, a new take a departure from the Breakaway’s comfort-food mantle. Dig in.