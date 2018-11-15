Today is Sonoma’s photo day!

Posted on November 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The next Sun publication will be our annual all-photo issue, and we need your help!

What does a typical day in the Sonoma Valley look like? To document a 24-hour period of life in the Valley, we’re asking for your photos taken sometime on Thursday, November 15. Capture a moment at work or at play, with kids and friends, at the store or the park, — the stuff you’re probably posting to social accounts anyway — send your snaps to [email protected].

Please include your name, time the photo was taken, and a brief caption. We’ll print as many as possible in the November 22 issue.

Thanks for participating!