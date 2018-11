Tonight: Springs community meeting

Posted on November 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Springs Community Alliance meeting on Thursday, November 15, from 7:00 – 8:30 pm to get an update on building projects and talk about neighborhood safety.

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to discuss safety concerns and provide advice on forming a Neighborhood Watch.

Project updates include:

Tim Sloat, Real Estate Development Manager from KS Mattson Partners will cover HWY 12 developments: the container project (above), and the Boyes Food Center complex. Tyra Harrington, Code Enforcement Manager at PRMD will return to the Springs to talk about her department’s cleanup efforts in the area.

Finally, the group welcomes Edward Roe, the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn’s new General Manager and JoAnn Lenhardt, SMI’s Director of Operations.