Two Sonoma area wines make Wine Spectator’s Top 10 list

Only two California labels ranked on the Wine Spectator’s Top 10 Wines of the Year, and both come from the immediate Sonoma area — one from Carneros, the other a Sonoma Valley designate.
Italy, with the top pick, and France dominated the list, released today. But #6, and the top non-bubbly white, was an Aubert Chardonnay Carneros Larry Hyde & Sons 2016. The magazine said, “Mark Aubert is a master of California Chardonnay, and Larry Hyde owns one of the most coveted vineyard sites in the Carneros district of southern Napa County. This wine stands as a testament to their mutual talents and expertise.”
Rounding out the list at #10 was the 2016 Heritage Sonoma Valley from Bedrock Vineyard, “an eccentric mix comprising (50% Zinfandel), Carignane, Mourvèdre, Syrah and Alicante Bouschet, among others,” from Winemaker Morgan Twain-Peterson (son of Zin guru Joel Peterson).
Only one other domestic wine made the list, a 2015 Pinot Noir from Orgeon’s Colene Celemens.