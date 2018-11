Orphan ‘Anne’ comes to town

Posted on November 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Arts Live production of “Anne of Green Gables,” with Melody Payne as Anne and Rachel Davidson as her best friend Diana, brings the classic children’s novel to life with a two-week run on the Rotary Stage at Andrews Hall.

The heartwarming story of a plucky orphan who brings joy to her new surroundings, a family farm in a small town circa 1890. Directed by Libby Oberlin. November 29 through December 9, Sonoma Community Center. $20-$40. Sonomaartslive.org.

Photo by Oberlin Photography